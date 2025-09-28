Taylor Swift rejects offer to lead Super Bowl halftime show for 1 major reason by NFL: Report

Fans have to wait a little longer for Taylor Swift to finally perform at the Super Bowl halftime, since it won't be happening this season. According to a report by Sports Business Journal on Sunday, Swift has rejected the offer to host the halftime show.

The report said that the NFL refused to meet her high-end demands, leading to the "Blank Space" singer's rejection of the offer. While there remained secrecy around the type of demand Swift made, an unnamed source confirmed to the publication that the league has "allegedly refused to” be totally unacceptable with her demands.

The source further talked about the "All Too Well" singer's perspective on rejecting the prestigious offer, and said:

“Taylor Swift doesn’t need exposure. She wanted a deal that reflected her value.”

Instead of Taylor Swift, Adele came out to be an alleged "alternative headliner" of the Super Bowl LX Halftime show. Nevertheless, it has yet to be confirmed if Adele will officially lead the show or if any other performer will be picked instead of her. As for Swift, if the Chiefs reach the big game, she would most likely be seen cheering for Travis Kelce from the VIP suites.

Travis Kelce opened up about engagement day memories with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made a guest appearance on "NFL on Fox" two weeks ago, alongside interviewer Erin Andrews. Apart from talking about football, the duo also reflected on the tight end's engagement. During a segment of the interview, Kelce admitted to having grown immensely emotional while proposing to Taylor Swift.

“The palms were definitely sweating," Kelce said. "Really. I’m an emotional guy, there were a few tears here and there, but uh, it's been an exciting, exciting ride up to this date, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

While the couple was congratulated by many celebrities for their engagement, when Kayla Nicole was asked to comment on her views on Travis Kelce's relationship milestone, she went with a subtle way to dodge the question. Before Nicole, it was Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, who came forward to talk about the reason behind the limited discussion of Swift and the tight end on her podcast.

