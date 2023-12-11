Taylor Swift repeats $2,000 skirt from date night with Travis Kelce to girls dinner with Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's date nights and other outings have been caught on camera for the last few months. Then again, everything Taylor Swift does appears in the headlines these days. So, when the singer was seen wearing a skirt she wore once before, fans immediately noticed.

Over the weekend, before she flew to Kansas City to support Kelce, she had a girls' dinner with some of her closest friends. Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne all went to dinner with Swift at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

While going to dinner, Taylor Swift was seen wearing a mini-check skirt from the Italian brand Miu Miu.

The mini check skirt happened to be the same one she wore while out to dinner with Travis Kelce in Argentina last month. While she accessorized with a black top in South America, she chose a green sweater vest, black tights and a tan jacket for the New York climate.

The mini skirt is no longer for sale after being sold out on the Miu Miu website, but it did sell for $2,000 when it was available.

Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'wife' during Chiefs broadcast

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gets mixed reviews from NFL fans about his commentary each week. One of the highest-paid color analysts in the business sometimes gives erroneous information, and on Sunday, that was certainly the case.

As with every Kansas City Chiefs game she has attended thus far, Taylor Swift is the cameraman's go-to fan during the broadcast. It was no different on Sunday as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

At one point, the camera panned to Swift after Kelce made a catch. Romo then referred to Swift as Travis Kelce's wife. He quickly corrected himself and said, 'Girlfriend.'

Tony Romo: "As you see, Kelce's wife Taylor Swift in the audience, oh I'm sorry, girlfriend."

JIm Nantz: “Not yet! Unless you know something we don’t.”

Longtime CBS commentator Jim Nantz awkwardly laughed and replied 'not yet' in response to Romo's gaffe, before asking if the former quarterback knew anything he didn't. The gaffe soon spread on social media, as fans couldn't believe Tony Romo would wrongly refer to the couple as married.

This is the second consecutive Kansas City Chiefs game that Taylor Swift has attended. She recently stated in an interview with TIME Magazine that she has a lot of fun and enjoys watching football.