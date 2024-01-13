Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce helped family in Kansas City save their vintage house filled with Chiefs memorabilia: Report

It’s a down year for Travis Kelce after finishing the 2023 regular season with 984 yards. While that’s a solid number, it pales compared to seven consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards. He had 110 catches in 2022, 17 more than his output this campaign.

But while his All-Pro streak also ends at seven, he earned his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Beyond the football field, he continues to be an All-Pro human after helping a long-time Kansas City resident save their home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce shouldered the costs for a Chiefs fan’s home repair expenses

People Magazine’s Sean Neumann wrote that Travis Kelce, through his 87 & Running Foundation, donated enough funds for the repairs needed at Kansas City Chiefs supporter Gloria White’s residence.

Kelce learned about White through former Chiefs player Otis Taylor, who is married to one of White’s relatives. The tight end donated the funds through Rebuilding Together Kansas City, which White initially called for assistance.

According to a report by local media station KSHB 41, White has been residing in her eastern Kansas City home for 56 years. Likewise, it’s not just an ordinary residence because it houses countless pieces of Chiefs memorabilia she has collected for decades.

She also saved souvenirs from her athletic career. White was the first black cheerleader at her middle school and competed in the 1960 United States Women’s Olympic Track and Field Trials in Abilene, Texas.

Rebuilding Together Kansas City executive director Scott Hickox shared that White’s residence needed new doors and basement steps. They will also replace her water heater, kitchen sink, and fire safety equipment, thanks to Travis Kelce’s donation.

Her sewer system requires repairs, and the safety bars in her bathroom require replacement. White could also benefit from a new roof and gutters in her home, which she vows she will not leave after nearly six decades.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs gear up for the playoffs

The fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid decided to rest Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and other starters in their season finale indicates their focus on the bigger goal. They will have targets on their backs as defending Super Bowl champions.

Aside from helping their key guys recuperate from injuries, the additional day off allowed players like Travis Kelce to get back in his old prime. While 100-yard games were a regular occurrence for him in the past, he finished his last three regular-season games with a combined 13 catches for 88 yards.

That production level won’t fly against the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense, their Wild Card Round opponents. However, both teams will have to contend with severe weather conditions during their game, as the temperature at kickoff is expected to be -5 degrees Fahrenheit.