Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have won all three games that Taylor Swift has watched in person. Those victories are a part of their five-game winning streak that ties them with the Miami Dolphins for the American Football Conference’s best record.

But the All-Pro tight end isn’t the only link the 12-time Grammy Award winner has with the Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from staging two show dates of her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium last July, one of her dancers has NFL lineage too.

Taylor Swift’s dancer once had ties with the Kansas City Chiefs

While news cycles are covering Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift round the clock, one Swiftie revealed a fascinating angle by tweeting:

“WHY NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT HOW TAYLOR’S DANCER KAM SAUNDERS IS BROTHER TO KHALEN SAUNDERS THAT PLAYS WITH TRAVIS KELCE”

This revelation prompted a fan to say:

“That's how it started”

Another Twitter user commented:

“Everyone's talking about Travis making the friendship bracelet. I bet that was the soft launch. I bet Khalen & Kam introduced them...”

Here are some more reactions to this connection between Swift and Kelce’s team.

Kameron Saunders graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City. He posted on Instagram that he was one of the 15 dancers chosen for Swift’s Eras world tour.

In a 2022 interview with Voyage KC, Kameron revealed that he got interested when his mother brought him to a dance class she took. She enrolled him in a performing arts middle school in sixth grade. He attended Webster University for two years before earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at UMKC in 2014.

Two degrees of separation between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, Kameron’s brother, Khalen Saunders, played with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2022. The former Western Illinois standout is a fourth-round pick who won a Super Bowl during his rookie season.

He added another Vince Lombardi Trophy to his collection after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The defensive tackle played on a four-year, $3.67 million rookie scale deal during his years with Kansas City.

Khalen signed a three-year, $14.5 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. As of Week 6 of the 2023 season, Saunders has 102 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 44 games.

While a Saints-Chiefs game isn’t on the 2023 regular season schedule, New Orleans defeated Kansas City during the preseason. Travis Kelce didn’t play in that loss, while Khalen Saunders had two tackles.