Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been gaining a lot of attention from fans. However, it seems like many of them no longer like their union, raising questions about Swift's alleged thought-out strategy.

Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Jets game on Sunday and was seen posing with A-list celebrities, who are also her fans. Her attendance became the talk of the town, with every media outlet covering her moves. Some loved her presence, but some thought that her attending the Jets game was a way for Swift's team to control the search-engine optimization when one googles "Taylor Swift jet."

In the past few weeks, the pop star has faced allegations of rampantly using private jets while traveling from one place to another. She received a lot of criticism for increasing carbon emissions. Thus, fans speculated that her attending the game was a way of permanently burying the emission data.

This theory then gave way to fans believing that Kelce and Swift's alleged relationship is a PR move.

Billboard reported in July that Swift topped the list of celebrities with the highest private jet carbon emissions.

Fans bet on whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be together

The NFL community is abuzz with excitement over the speculated romance between NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift. Their appearances together at NFL games have ignited curiosity about the potential future of their relationship.

Bookmakers are even setting odds, giving a 66% chance that they'll still be a couple by Valentine's Day next year, fueling the intrigue.

Meanwhile, Kelce, appreciative of sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, publicly thanked them for the connection. Fans are following this captivating story closely, hopeful for a lasting and meaningful relationship to blossom between these two notable figures. However, some also want to know if their relationship is a PR move or not.