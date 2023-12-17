"Taylor Swift still hangs out with that loser" - Swifties outrage as Brittany Mahomes shares VIP box with singer, Papa Swift

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have made headlines for their budding friendship.

The singer and fitness trainer have been seen hanging out together, sometimes away from the Kansas City Chiefs games. Swift has also debuted on Brittany's Instagram, spending time with them socially and during games.

As the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 27-17 on Sunday, Mahomes and Swift cheered from a suite at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Swift's father, Scott, was also in attendance, seemingly enjoying a conversation with Mahomes and Swift.

Fans, however, were unhappy about Brittany Mahomes hanging out with Swift.

Many Swifties have come to dislike Brittany Mahomes, wondering why the Grammy winner would choose to hangout with the Chiefs QB's wife.

"Ew she still hangs out with that loser," one fan wrote.

Another Swiftie added:

"GET AWAY FROM HER."

On one end, fans admitted to tolerating Mahomes because Swift hung out with her. Frustrated, one fan wrote:

"i hate so many things about this fucking photo and the interactions happening at todays game, but shes so cute ughhhhhh, why does she ughhhhhhh."

Others addressed a few speculations in the media, which said that Swift was apparently looking to stay away from Mahomes.

Apart from a few appearances and photos together, Mahomes and Swift haven't spoken about each other publically.

Brittany Mahomes is reportedly thrilled about friendship with Taylor Swift

Weeks after meeting the pop icon, reports claimed that Brittany Mahomes was happy to have forged a friendship with Taylor Swift.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time," a source told US Weekly.

The two seem to have come a long way since then, spending ample time together before and around Chiefs games.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG account

Taylor Swift and Mahomes enjoying themselves.

Swift has also hung out with Brittany Mahomes and her other Chiefs friends, even hosting a viewing party for the Chiefs game.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended a Christmas party with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, which went viral for their adorable embrace under Christmas lights.

Fans even compared the two to a Hallmark movie, hoping for more content last the season progresses.