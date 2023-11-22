Taylor Swift is thankful for 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce's presence amid tragic fan death at Brazil concert: Us Weekly Report

According to a report from Us Weekly, it's a good time for Taylor Swift to be with Travis Kelce. A fan named Ana Benevides passed away tragically at the Brazil showing of The Eras Tour, causing the pop icon and fans to be wrecked by this news.

Heat waves shook the tour, as even Swift had a hard time with the blazing hot temperatures at some points. Kelce, in the wake of the death, has been a "huge support system" for Swift, who is "so grateful" for him.

A source said to Us Weekly via Page Six:

"She is so grateful she’s had Travis. He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on."

The source also reported that the singer was "beside herself" after the fan's untimely passing and that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been a rock for her:

"It's so hard for her to talk about."

Benevides reportedly waited in line for hours to get into the concert in Brazil while the temperature continued to rise to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce play

The venue reportedly had a heat index of 140 degrees, which caused the 23-year-old fan to faint in the front row. She was reportedly resuscitated there for 40 minutes and suffered a second cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs most recently played on Monday Night Football, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. A lot went into the loss, but Kelce himself had a crucial fumble in the red zone.

Taylor Swift played her hit song Bigger than the Whole Sky the day after the tragic incident. It's a song referencing death and mourning, and many fans have speculated that she might have chosen to sing the song in honor of the fan that was lost far too soon. While Swift herself did not comment or suggest that, the timing is certainly curious.