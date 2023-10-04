"Taylor Swift is the United States Princess Diana" - Fans draw bold comparisons, Minneapolis mayor invites pop star for Chiefs-Vikings

Taylor Swift's connection to the NFL has earned the singer suite seats to every possible Kansas City Chiefs games if she wants them.

Following her viral linkup with Travis Kelce, Swift's attendence at his games has garnered major attention.

Of course, the media and everyone else included has been focused on Swift's appearences, which started with the Chiefs win against the Chicago Bears (41-10) in Week 3. However the coverage and attention only increased as Taylor arrived at the MetLife Stadium for their Week 4 game against the New York Jets.

Now, as Week 5 approaches, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has welcomed the "Love Story" singer to their city with open arms. While Taylor might be busy for Week 5, they would still love for her to attend the Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans, however, have been making a few bold comparisons and statements regarding the whole deal.

Confused about Taylor's schedule at games, one fan wondered if the singer would be attending every single Chiefs game she can this season.

Another user, however, compared her being scouted by mayors to Princess Diana:

"Taylor Swift is kinda the United States Princess Diana. She’s the American sweetheart. All these mayors are begging for her attention to boost tourism and the economy. Her impact is insane."

Of course, the way Taylor has been covered also speaks to her impact as a whole.

While Taylor Swift might not attend every game, there are plenty of games left before the 2023 NFL season comes to an end.

Leaving a message for her, the mayor added (via TMZ):

"We know All Too Well the positive impact Taylor Swift has on the cities she visits -- Minneapolis is no exception. If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we’ll be Ready For It.

"It’s possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are yet to confirm their relationship status

Despite Swift's appearences with Kelce and them hanging out, there has been no confirmation from either side about a relationship.

However, while on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis did speak about maintaining their privacy. Even if Kelce was the one to bring attention his way, TS isn't used to being in the media so actively.

Furthermore, their viral linkup has also caused paparazzi to hound the four-time Super Bowl winner.

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."