"Taylor Swift is worth $700,000,000": Donald Trump's 'fav author' gets flamed by fans for wild take on Travis Kelce linkup

Taylor Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game to support her new flame Travis Kelce did not excite everyone. While the popstar's enjoyment of the sport and her incredible support for the tight end were apparent, not everyone shared that enthusiasm.

Donald Trump's favorite author, best-seller Nick Adams, was one of those people. Swift, for her politics, her music, and her status, is not beloved by all. In fact, the opposite can be true. Adams believes she's bad and wants to see the NFL boycotted until she and Kelce are both gone.

Adams posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, with an epic rant regarding the new couple:

"I am calling for a total and complete boycott of the NFL until they stop talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is out of the league!"

He continued:

"Taylor Swift is a jezebel who is just after Travis Kelce for his money, and Travis Kelce is a fool for dating a Marxist like Taylor Swift. I am the number one enemy of the Swifties and I will not apologize. Boycott the NFL right now!"

Currently, Swift's net worth is estimated to be over $600 million and counting thanks to her Eras Tour. Kelce's is estimated to be $30 million. Swift has also never professed to be a Marxist, as Adams claimed in his video. Fans were swift to call that out and more.

Swifties are notorious for being one of the most dedicated fan bases on the entire earth. Adams may soon learn what that truly means if he keeps attempting to slander the artist and her Chiefs boyfriend.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

Technically speaking, neither Travis Kelce nor Taylor Swift has publicly stated that they are dating. Kelce spoke about her on his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, but he didn't mention dating or the words "boyfriend" or "girlfriend".

However, she did appear at the game against the Chicago Bears, giddy when Kelce scored a touchdown. She was seated in a suite with Travis' mother, too. They left the stadium together and were seen at a party with her arm around his neck.