J.J. Watt played 10 seasons with the Houston Texans before leaving to play an additional two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Despite not ending his career with the Texans, the fan base still shows their love and admiration for him any chance they get.

In 2023, the Texans inducted J.J. Watt into the "Ring of Honor," a sentiment that only the best players from the organization receive. Now, the former defensive end has given his former fan base a reason to be excited.

Watt hosted his annual "J.J. Watt Charity Classic" softball game in Sugar Land, Texas. The charity game has current Texans players up against Texans legends. While speaking to the media ahead of his charity game, Watt left the door open to a possible reunion with his former NFL team.

This of course has led Houston Texans fans to get their hopes up that Watt could return to the team in the near future. The responses on X were full of joy and anticipation:

Other fans tried another tactic of pleading with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and giving scenarios of how great a comeback would be.

"One more run JJ," one fan said'

"Texans fans would go wild," another stated

In his 12 NFL seasons, Watt played 151 regular season games, he had 586 tackles, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries. He was the league sack leader in 2012 and 2015, a five-time All-Pro and made five Pro Bowl appearances.

Houston Texans fans could see the possibilities if he joined a team that has been rebuilt and is now led by second-year head coach, DeMeco Ryans.

"I hope he goes to the texans as a depth player, not because we need him but because he deserves a ring," one user on X said.

What did J.J. Watt say about a possible NFL comeback

In December 2022, J.J. Watt announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season. The former defensive end called it a career and planned to spend more time with his family and his son who was born just two months prior.

At his annual charity softball game this weekend, while speaking to reporters, he was asked how he resists the temptation to return to his NFL career, he responded by saying:

"I had 12 great years in this league and I'm very thankful to walk away healthy. I told DeMeco Ryans last year. I said, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it. But if you ever do call I'll be there.' This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not gonna keep training the way I've been training."

It was then that Watt revealed that he continues to train just as he did when he played in the NFL. He also said that he told Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was his former teammate, that if he ever needed him, to give him a call and that he would be ready.

J.J. Watt also said that he told Ryans that the 2024 NFL season would be the last season that option would be on the table, as he can't train at this level forever.