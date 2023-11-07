Texans kicker injury: Latest on Ka'imi Fairbairn ahead for Fantasy Football Week 10

Houston Texans placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn suffered an injury in the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The UCLA alum completed a 50-yard field-goal attempt before being ruled out of the game.

In his absence, C. J. Stroud led the Texans to a pivotal 39-37 win over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win keeps the Texans' playoff hopes alive heading into the second half of the season.

In this article, we give you an update on Ka'imi Fairbairn, as well as his likely return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Ka'imi Fairbairn Injury Update

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Ka'imi Fairbairn is set to undergo an MRI this week. The veteran placekicker could miss multiple games depending on his MRI result.

The injury is a significant loss for the Texans, as Fairbairn is one of the more reliable placekickers in the NFL. The Texans are expected to sign a kicker to step in for Fairbairn after running back Dare Ogunbowale had to serve as an emergency kicker in the second half of the Week 9 win against the Bucs.

What happened to Ka'imi Fairbairn?

The Houston Texans said after Sunday's game that Fairbairn haad sustained a quadriceps injury in the contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The experienced placekicker likely sustained the injury during the first half of the game.

Before suffering the injury, Fairbairn was having a solid game for the Texans. The UCLA alum converted his lone extra-point try as well as a 50-yard field-goal attempt and was ready to step up in the later stages of the game. Unfortunately, the injury bug struck before he could close out the win.

When will Ka'imi Fairbairn return?

Fairbairn's return date depends on the result of the MRI scan he's set to undergo this week. It's that scan that will tell us the extent of his injury.

Quad injuries are rather painful, and they have an extended recovery period for active sportspersons. The reports say that Fairbairn will miss a few weeks due to his injury.

Before the injury, Fairbairn was having a decent 2023 season. The UCLA product has made 94.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and converted all of his extra-point attempts.

Moreover, Fairbairn has amassed 64 points for the season, helping his team to a 4-4 record. While kickers don't get the press coverage other positions are afforded, kickers like Fairbairn are super important in the biggest pressure moments of NFL games.