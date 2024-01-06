Texans vs Colts injury report: Latest on C. J. Stroud, Robert Woods, Zack Moss, and more for Week 18

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts face off in a must-win game in Week 18. The math is simple: the winner of the game makes the playoffs while the loser heads home early.

Both teams have performed well above expectations this season and could pose as scary opponents in the wildcard round, but it all starts with earning the W on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Texans injury report for Week 18

According to the Houston Texans website, the franchise will be without at least two players for their must-win game.

The players ruled out are wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive end Jonathan Greenard. Both are battling injuries and didn't practice all week.

Furthermore, six Houston Texans are listed as questionable. They are Will Anderson Jr., Andrew Beck, Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins, Laremy Tunsil and Robert Woods. These players will be game-time decisions on Saturday.

C. J. Stroud's injury status

Houston Texans rookie star quarterback C. J. Stroud is set for his second consecutive game after returning from injury.

The Ohio State Buckeyes alum is viewed as a Pro Bowl snub, with the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award frontrunner having one of the best rookie QB seasons ever.

Stroud was a full participant this week at training and will be the one-shot caller for his team's most important game of the season.

Robert Woods' injury status

Wide receiver Robert Woods goes into Saturday's game with a questionable designation, as the veteran wideout is dealing with a hip injury.

He couldn't participate in any capacity this week, but the Texans look set to try their luck with his availability. If Woods is ruled out, expect Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie to take on more reps alongside No. 1 receiver Nico Collins.

Indianapolis Colts injury report for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out defensive back Chris Lammons from the most important game of their season. He has an ankle injury and didn't attend training all week.

Furthermore, the Colts have listed five players as questionable: Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Kenny Moore II, Zack Moss and Braden Smith. The rest of the players on the injury report aren't assigned.

Zack Moss' injury status

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has been phenomenal in 2023. The veteran RB has covered for Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor admirably and has racked up RB1 stats.

However, Moss is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans. The dynamic running back has missed two straight games. But after ending Week 18 prep with a pair of full practices, the RB appears to be trending toward being available on Saturday.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: How to watch

The Texans and Colts have been impressive in 2023 and can look back on the season with a sense of pride. They come into the last week of the season knowing that their playoff hopes are firmly in their hands.

Houston will rely on rookie star C. J. Stroud to find their electric crop of wide receivers and stack up a win against a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Indianapolis will expect their fearsome run game to do some damage.

Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss are a fearsome duo and could wreak havoc on a shaky Houston rush defense.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana