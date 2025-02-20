"Thank you Taylor Swift" "Cowboys will still act broke": NFL fans have their say as team salary cap increased to $281,500,000

The NFL salary cap is set to make a massive jump for the second consecutive season. The league shared that the salary cap for teams will fall between $277.5 million and $281.5 million in 2025, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, who took to X on Wednesday, tweeting:

"The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years."

He added a screenshot of the memo that the league sent to the 32 franchises:

"This is from the memo the league sent to teams today, including the league’s explanation of why the cap number is not yet finalized."

Fans shared their reaction to the increase in the salary cap. @EdmarResurrecc1 noted that they had two takeaways from the news:

"Two takeaways from this: 1. Thank you, Taylor Swift. 2. Any potential cap concerns for the Chiefs were alleviated. Might have enough money to either run back most of the core or snag a highly prized free agent. Clark Hunt and Brett Veach are about to cook up something good."

@producerCollin joked that the Dallas Cowboys will still act broke:

"Cowboys will still act broke."

@ethanrph pointed out that the New England Patriots will have plenty of cap space:

"Pats gonna have a boatload of cap space."

@ExarchsReach claimed that the salary cap is the reason there will never be parity:

"This is why we will never have parity in the NFL."

@Anthony_Russo97 shared that cap concerns are overblown due to the constantly rising cap:

"This is why cap concerns are almost always overblown lol."

@ChinitoCrypto questioned who will spend the most this offseason:

"Massive gain. Who's gonna be the biggest spender this offseason"

Only five NFL teams remain over the salary cap following latest spike

While the NFL salary cap is set to rise for a second consecutive season, there are five teams who remain over the cap. Jason Fitzgerald from Over the Cap shared the list on Wednesday:

"No time to do a post but everything is now updated on OTC to reflect a $279.5M salary cap. Saints, Browns, Bills, Seahawks and Falcons are the teams who remain over the cap."

Of the four teams, only the Buffalo Bills reached the postseason in 2024. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns, who are the furthest over the cap, will both be picking in the top ten in the 2025 NFL Draft.

