“That Deshaun Watson contract is an albatross”: Browns fans fear QB’s $230,000,000 deal will lead to Nick Chubb’s exit

Deshaun Watson is the Cleveland Browns quarterback who has divided opinion regarding his monstrous contract signed back in 2022.

Much has been made of the constant rise in the value of quarterbacks' contracts, and Watson got one of the best in NFL history. His five-year, $230 million contract, all of which was fully guaranteed, certainly raised the collective eyebrow.

Never had such a contract been ticked off before, and given that Deshaun Watson had sat out a long time due to the off-field issues he was dealing with, it made the huge contract even more perplexing and frustrating for fans.

Now, Browns fans could be about to get even more frustrated.

Running back Nick Chubb is set to have a $15 million cap hit and as such, the Browns, due to Watson's contract, might be forced to move on.

Nick Karns, the co-founder of Network 216 based on Ohio sports content, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) about Chubb's future in Cleveland.

One fan said that Chubb could leave because of Watson's astronomical contract.

"Aka it could happen because that Watson contract is a albatross."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Chubb's uncertain future.

Cleveland Browns about to pay dearly for Deshaun Watson's contract

Chubb's future is up in the air, Watson's isn't. Per spotrac.com, Deshaun Watson's cap hit in 2024 is an eyewatering $63.9 million and will stay at that number in 2025 and 2026.

So, to keep Watson and be cap-compliant, some players, say Nick Chubb, who have decent cap hits, might have to be moved on.

While Watson's contract hasn't bitten the Browns yet, it looks like it could in the near future, as the organization can't get out of his contract. If they choose to move on, Watson's dead cap hit in 2024 is $200 million; in 2025, it's down to $136 million, and in 2026, it drops to $72 million.

All of those are nearly impossible to absorb for the Browns without moving other highly-paid players on in order to get under the salary cap. This could be asking players to take pay cuts, as might be the case with Chubb, or the team might trade away some of its better players.

It is looming as a difficult offseason for the Browns, with Deshaun Watson's contract being one of their biggest headaches moving forward.