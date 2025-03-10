“That feels like a lot of money” - NFL fans react to Chiefs signing Jaylon Moore for $30,000,000 in free agency

Fans on Reddit have given mixed reactions after the Kansas City Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore. The two-year contract is worth a maximum of $30 million. The Chiefs made the signing on Monday during the NFL's legal tampering period.

The signing comes as Kansas City fills its most urgent positional needs after going through four different left tackles last season.

Moore played in 55 games with only 12 starts over four seasons with the 49ers. He was picked in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft and served as backup to Trent Williams.

The Chiefs originally had intentions of targeting Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley. They reportedly shifted their focus to Moore after Stanley signed a three-year up-to-$60 million contract to stay in Baltimore. Kansas City sent Pro Bowl lineman Joe Thuney to Chicago last week.

Several Reddit users questioned the financial investment in a relatively unknown player.

"That's a whole lot of cash," one fan wrote

Comment byu/StrachNasty from discussion innfl Expand Post

"Not the best run blocker but okay pass blocker," another fan commented.

"Two good games gets you a lot of money these days," a fan said.

More fan reactions started pouring in.

"Oh ok, so I hate him now," one fan said.

"No way this was negotiated in 5 minutes. Strip the Chiefs away of their 1st rounder!" another fan wrote.

"Oh cool, Mahomes is gonna get killed some more," a fan commented.

Chiefs banking on Jaylon Moore's potential despite limited starting experience

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Jaylon Moore allowed only two sacks during 279 pass-blocking snaps over the last two seasons with San Francisco.

Kansas City had left tackle inconsistency troubles all through 2024. Second-round draft pick Kingsley Suamataia did not work out after only two weeks as a starter. Wanya Morris, their third-round pick in 2023, played well until a bone bruise forced him out.

Late-season signing D.J. Humphries was unable to claim the starting job because of a hamstring injury. That left the Chiefs having to slide All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to tackle for the remainder of the season, including their 2025 Super Bowl defeat to Philadelphia.

Moore will battle with Suamataia and Morris for the starting role, although his large contract implies he's the favorite to keep Mahomes' blind side safe in 2025.

