"That’s too much" "Pay that man": Bengals fans divided as Tee Higgins' market value reported over $30,000,000

Cincinnati Bengals fans sparked heated debates after ESPN reported wide receiver Tee Higgins could command more than $30 million annually on his next contract.

The discussion erupted on Saturday, with supporters clashing over the value proposition of a major payday versus injury concerns for the wideout.

On Friday, ESPN's Dan Graziano revealed that league sources expect Higgins to surpass Jaylen Waddle's $28.25 million average annual value.

The 26-year-old receiver made his case with impressive 2024 numbers: 73 catches, 911 yards, and a career-best 10 touchdowns in just 12 games. This is despite him missing five games.

Fans focusing on Higgins' injury history expressed skepticism about it.

"Honesty that's too much for how frequently he gets hurt," one supporter posted.

While a third simply stated; "Not worth it."

Those backing a big contract pointed to his on-field impact.

"Seeing the Bengals offense with and without him, he has a lot of leverage to get that sort of payday," another observed.

"Can we please sign tee higgins," a third pleaded.

The clock ticks on Cincinnati's Tee Higgins decision

On Friday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on the Scoop City podcast Tee Higgins "wants to have an answer" about his future "very soon."

His actions suggest a commitment to Cincinnati. Higgins switched agents, signed his franchise tag early last summer, and avoided holdout drama. Reports indicate he isn't pushing to be a No. 1 receiver elsewhere.

The Bengals face a complex financial puzzle. A second franchise tag would cost $26 million in 2025. NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry suggested Higgins could command "something in the range of $30 million per year."

This decision intertwines with Ja'Marr Chase's future contract, expected to exceed Justin Jefferson's $35 million annual figure. The team must balance both receivers' value against overall roster needs.

The market pressure intensifies as March's free agency approaches. The Bengals must evaluate the injury risk. On a side note, Higgins hasn't completed a full season since his 2020 rookie year despite his proven production.

His soft-tissue issues date back to his college days, yet his performance when healthy ranks him among the NFL's top targets. This combination explains the passionate divide among fans about his true market value.

