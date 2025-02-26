"That's something to keep in mind" - NFL analyst claims Shedeur Sanders could suffer from "Caleb Williams syndrome" in rookie season

NFL analyst Greg Cosell believes Shedeur Sanders could be sacked a lot in the pros like he was in college, pointing to Caleb Williams as an example.

Williams was the most-sacked quarterback last season as the Chicago Bears rookie was sacked 68 times. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cosell warned teams that Sanders could very well be sacked a ton in the NFL.

“One quarterback that's garnered a lot of conversation obviously is Shedeur Sanders... One thing that stands out is quarterbacks that get sacked a lot in college, get sacked a lot in the NFL," Cossell said.

"Caleb Williams was sacked over 80 times in two years at USC and look at how many times he was sacked in Chicago. It's always easy to say it's the offensive line, but that's something to keep in mind."

As Cosell said, quarterbacks who get sacked in college get sacked a ton in the NFL, as they likely hold into the ball too long. Former NFL player Ross Tucker also agreed with Cosell.

"Caleb Williams Syndrome," Tucker wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders will get sacked a lot in the NFL, as Cosell thinks. He was accused of holding the ball too long in college, and that could be an issue in the NFL.

Sanders is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders said Shedeur Sanders was frustrated with how often he got sacked

The Colorado Buffaloes offensive line was an issue, especially in 2023. Sanders was pressured and sacked plenty of times, and his dad and head coach Deion said his son was frustrated about getting sacked so often. Deion said in 2023, via ESPN:

"He's upset with the way it's going, he's upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he's happy being the most-sacked guy ... in college football, and he's still doing what he's capable of doing? He's sick of it.

"Shedeur don't complain. It's easy for him to sit up here and say, 'I'm getting hit left, right, in between.' I know he's sore, because he's in a hot tub and he's doing things to make sure his body is straight. But he does not complain. He's not gonna throw his linemen under the bus. He's not gonna do any of that, that's just who he is."

Shedeur Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024. He was also sacked 42 times.

