Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has signed a plea deal on Wednesday, admitting his involvement in a 2021 drunken driving crash that took the life of 24-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs pleaded guilty at the Clark County District Court to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

As per the plea deal, he will be convicted for 3 to 10 years. His sentencing is scheduled for August 9, and he remains on house arrest until then, with authorization to briefly leave the house to work out. He is also monitored by electronic devices and not allowed to consume alcohol.

NFL fans could not believe the length of Ruggs' plea deal, stating that it was too short and that the former wide receiver should be sentenced to life:

Henry Ruggs involved in a fatal crash: what happened to the former Raiders wide receiver?

The tragic accident occurred when the then-Raiders star was driving his Corvette at 156 mph, after drinking at the TopGolf resort in Las Vegas. Ruggs crashed into Tintor's Toyota car at 3:40 a.m.

Before the accident, Ruggs was seen partying and playing golf with his girlfriend and some friends at the aforementioned resort, and cameras show the receiver struggling to tee off.

After the crash, he continued to create problems after the crash for the police and hospital staff. He kept screaming for the officers to 'get him out of here' as he was being treated for his injuries in a trauma unit at University Medical Center. The receiver also kept screaming 'no!' when asked if he remembered what happened.

When the cops arrived at the scene, the receiver refused to take part in a sobriety test. After a judge approved a warrant for a blood draw, the young receiver was found to have double the legal limit of blood-alcohol level.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders the day after and never played a down in the NFL. A former first-round pick out of Alabama, he had a bright future in the league, but that day ended his career in just a few minutes.

However, it's important to remember that much more important things were lost that day.

