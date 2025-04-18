"The bum really thought he was getting drafted Day 1" - NFL fans troll Shedeur Sanders for missing out on updated draft invitee list

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders sparked mockery on social media after his name was noticeably absent from the NFL's official list of draft attendees.

Shedeur is the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders. He is considered a potential top-five pick, but was not among the 17 prospects confirmed to attend the NFL draft in Green Bay on Thursday. However, his teammate, Travis Hunter, will be present at the event.

On Friday, shortly after ESPN and other outlets reported the official attendee list, fans began trolling Shedeur across social media platforms.

The reaction ranged from outright mockery to genuine confusion, highlighting divided fan sentiment.

"Shedeur pulled out? 🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 THe bum really thought he was getting drafted Day 1 Try Day 2!" one fan wrote.

"Sanders knows he's not going first round," another fan wrote.

Some speculated about the meaning behind his absence.

"Does this mean an indication of anything for the players? Or it's just they couldn't make it in person?" one fan tweeted.

"I don't think he ever was planned to be there? Also 0% chance he doesn't ground one," another fan commented.

"damn they kicked them to the curb," one fan said.

Shedeur Sanders: from college controversy to draft day drama

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

The news about Shedeur Sanders skipping the draft came just days after Colorado controversially retired both his No. 2 jersey and teammate Travis Hunter's No. 12.

During his time with the Buffaloes, the team posted a modest 13-12 record.

Former Colorado players voiced strong opposition to the premature honor, including Chad Brown, a Colorado Hall of Fame linebacker.

"If the players from the National Champ team have not received such an honor, by default, this action dismisses, diminishes & for a new generation of CU fans erases their greatness," Brown tweeted on Tuesday.

Former Buffs offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus added his concerns.

"The vitriol from former players regarding CU retiring #2 is loud. I think most (including myself) believe he deserves the honor... eventually... Soo many all time greats that deserve the honor and have waited their turn," Polumbus tweeted on Tuesday.

Deion Sanders defended the decision about his son.

"We're talking about Shedeur," Deion said on Thursday, via NBC10 Philadelphia. "We ain't talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion."

Despite the controversies, Shedeur remains projected as a likely first-round selection. According to draft experts, his stock has been "fluctuating more than laggy Wi-Fi" in recent months.. NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. still projects him to land with the Saints at No. 9.

New Orleans presents a logical landing spot with Derek Carr potentially missing the 2025 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have also shown interest, with Shedeur describing his meeting with Mike Tomlin as a "10 out of 10" experience.

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, followed by the second and third rounds on April 25, and concluding with rounds 4-7 on April 26.

