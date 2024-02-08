"The focus should be on Travis Kelce": Fans react to Chiefs TE's comment on Taylor Swift as Super Bowl weekend nears

Travis Kelce is headed to another Super Bowl, with an opportunity for him to win back-to-back titles. There's a buzz around the tight end stealing the show, both on the field and off it.

Of course, his personal life is focused on his girlfriend, star singer Taylor Swift. Surprising everyone with their relationship, Kelce and Swift have been together since before the 2023 NFL season began.

However, as the Super Bowl approaches, there's a constant focus on Swift and her appearance. Currently on tour in Japan, Swift might not be able to make it in time for the Super Bowl.

Of course, Travis Kelce is often asked questions related to Swift even at Super Bowl news conferences.

A few users weren't happy with the consistent Swift questions, claiming that the focus should be on Kelce:

"It's a shame everyone keeps asking him about Taylor. This is the Superbowl people! The focus should be on Travis."

A few Redditors doubted Kelce and Swift's relationship, writing it off as PR:

"I mean… of course he talks openly about her. The whole reason he’s with her is for PR, so talking about it is the point and it will benefit them both tremendously."

The narrative about Swift and Kelce's relationship being fake has been around for months, with many wondering if it's a strategic stunt. Swifties, of course, have continued to support her unconditionally.

The video itself was a short clip, with Kelce referring to Swift as a professional individual who loves doing what she loves. He added that Swift goes around her career strategically, growing something she dearly loves.

Travis Kelce isn't sure of Taylor Swift's presence at the Super Bowl

"The Super Bowl, we'll worry about if she can make it," the Chiefs tight end said at a news conference in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

He also said that Swift didn't give him a pep talk yet.

Swift's appearance is linked to her Jan. 10 show in Japan, which means she'll have to fly for over 12-13 hours to reach Las Vegas. Her next show, though, will be in Australia on Feb. 16.

Taylor Swift: 2024 Eras Tour dates and locations in February

Feb. 7 to Feb. 10: Tokyo Domein Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 16 to Feb. 18: Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 23 to Feb. 26: Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia