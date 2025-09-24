"The most horrendous Eagles football'": Jason Kelce expresses disappointment after Philly squeaks out Week 3 win vs Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles made it three consecutive wins with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. However, it wasn't a smooth-sailing contest for the reigning Super Bowl winners, as they had to rely on a remarkable comeback in the second half to edge out a 33-26 win.
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce didn't mince his words on Philadelphia's performance in the Week 3 clash. Kelce claimed the Eagles played "horrendous football" after taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
On Tuesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the seven-time Pro Bowler highlighted the Eagles' struggles against the Rams.
"Terrible, terrible start," Kelce said. "Well, actually, to start the game, it went incredibly well. Yeah, they dialed up, I don't know, we called it a replacement Blitz... little tush push action, and all of a sudden, we're up seven nothing, there we go, Eagles are back,
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"And then, it proceeded to be about two quarters of some of the most horrendous Eagles football I've seen for a long time. It was bad, but I think we had five three-and-outs. Like, you want to talk about struggling, we were struggling."
The Rams took a 26-21 lead to the fourth quarter after the opening blitz had given the Eagles a 7-0 start. However, the visitors failed to hold on as Philadelphia scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win the contest.
Jason Kelce highlighted Jalen Hurts's struggles before second-half rally against Rams
Jason Kelce pinpointed Jalen Hurts' struggles in the first half against the Rams before the Detroit Lions' Monday Night Football clash against the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Philadelphia Eagles this past week looked like the Philadelphia pigeons in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams," Kelce said. "They couldn't get anything going outside of the first touchdown off the interception of Zach Baun. It was three and out after three and out, sack after sack. My man, Jalen Hurts, couldn't get nothing going."
Despite his sluggish first half, Hurts put in a big effort in the second half. He initiated the Eagles' comeback with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. He had another nine-yard touchdown pass for A.J. Brown. His third touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter as he completed 21 of 32 passes for 226 yards.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.