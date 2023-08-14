The Kirk Cousins effect? Neuropeak VP of Performance reveals how Vikings QB is bringing in business (EXCLUSIVE)

Kirk Cousins, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, stands out as one of the NFL's premier passers. With eleven years of NFL experience, he consistently earns Pro Bowl honors and holds a distinguished reputation among his peers.

Cousins' reliability on the field owes much to his meticulous attention to detail and thorough preparation prior to each game.

Throughout his NFL journey, he has been supported by Neuropeak Pro, a company specializing in performance training and wellness programs. Their partnership gained significant attention through Netflix's "Quarterback" series, featuring Cousins.

Vice President of Performance Programs Nick Bolhuis spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview about Kirk Cousins' journey with Neuropeak Pro and how it has brought added visibility for the company.

"Yeah, a lot of people watch Netflix, which is awesome for us. And a lot of a lot of new people reaching out which is awesome. And it's also helped us as we're, as we've already been having conversations with other people to be able to go back then and say, Oh, hey, by the way, check us out on Netflix just gives us more credibility."

What to expect from Kirk Cousins in 2023?

Kirk Cousins is heading into what might be his final season with the Minnesota Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowler has been on the Vikings since 2018 and has experienced some career highs with the franchise. What's more, Cousins has a career 97.8 passer rating and is fresh off leading the Vikings to a 13-win regular season.

However, despite Cousins' best efforts, the Vikings have only made the postseason twice since he joined the franchise. They have faltered to deceive so many times and have yet to win in the playoffs since the 2019 season.

Kirk Cousins x Neuropeak Pro

The pressure is on, and if Cousins and Justin Jefferson can't take the Vikings on a deep playoff run in 2023, all bets are off that Cousins will be re-signed for the 2024 season.

The Vikings are low-key rebuilding, as evidenced by the off-season releases of franchise icons Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. Hence, let's see whether Cousins can prove the doubters wrong and put up a career year in 2023; at least he has a superstar wideout in Justin Jefferson to make the job easier.