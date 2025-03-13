The New England Patriots have cut ties with the heart and soul of their offensive line. The team released longtime center and two-time Super Bowl champ David Andrews on Thursday, marking the end of an era in Foxborough, and fans are feeling it.

Andrews, an eight-time captain, has been a rock for the Patriots since going undrafted in 2015. His leadership and toughness made him one of the most respected linemen in the league. However, having undergone shoulder surgery last season and missing all but four games, the team is moving on from him. If he chooses to retire, New England is expected to honor him with a farewell ceremony, much like they did with Julian Edelman in 2021.

For fans, this move stings.

“Bummer - by far my favorite. The last of the true Patriots on this team. They will miss him,” one fan tweeted.

“David embodied the Do You Job Patriot way. He will definitely be missed. Such a gamer. I do understand the need to get younger at the position,” another fan wrote.

A fan is calling for him to be added to the Ring of Honor.

“This man belongs in the Ring of Honor,” the fan tweeted.

"He'll be missed. He was such a rock on our line," one fan commented.

“Seems like an odd move with an already unstable o line unless he can't play anymore/isn't ready, Strange isn't anymore reliable,” another fan commented.

Stats back up his legacy. Andrews played 124 regular-season games (121 starts) and 12 playoff games (10 starts), anchoring the line for two Super Bowl-winning teams. He was named to the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade Team and was one of the longest-tenured players alongside Joe Cardona.

With this move, New England is officially turning the page. However, no matter what’s next for Andrews, his impact on Patriots football is cemented. A warrior on the field, a leader in the locker room and for many fans, the last of a dying breed in Foxborough.

Patriots eye Garrett Bradbury as potential David Andrews replacement

David Andrews is out and the Patriots need a new anchor at center. One potential fix could be Garrett Bradbury.

With significant offensive line gaps to address, New England is expected to explore the 2025 NFL draft (where they hold the No. 4 overall pick) and veteran options. According to The Athletic’s Chad Graff, Bradbury, who started all 17 games for the 14-win Vikings last season, could be on the move.

Minnesota signed four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly on Wednesday, which might push Bradbury to the bench. With a $6 million cap hit and a contract expiring in 2025, the Vikings could offload him and save cash.

For the Patriots, Bradbury offers experience and reliability, something their young offense desperately needs.

