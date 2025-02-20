"The league cannot let this happen - NFL fans react to 49ers landing 6'2", 202-pound Michigan star in latest mock draft

NFL fans think the San Francisco 49ers could get the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft if Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft comes true. The analyst had the 49ers selecting Michigan Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson with the 11th overall pick.

The 6-foot-2, 202 lbs corner recorded two interceptions this season as he dealt with injuries but is a lockdown corner.

"The league cannot let this happen," a fan wrote.

"Unfortunately 11 is a very sweet spot in this draft. They’ll end up with a talented player there regardless," a fan wrote.

"If we get will Johnson it may be over for the NFL," a fan added.

Johnson is a star cornerback and many NFL fans think he would be a shutdown corner in the NFL.

"i’m lower on Will Johnson than consensus but GOOD LORD HE CANNOT GO TO THE 49ers," a fan added.

"would be lethal," a fan wrote.

However, some fans think the 49ers still aren't a good team regardless of who they draft at 11th overall.

"Can we finally be honest that will johnson kind of blows and he’s really lucky heartless Marvin Harrison has never met a route he didn’t loaf or physicality he didn’t shy away from?," a fan wrote.

"I'd prefer a DL/OL at 11 but I will gladly take Will Johnson," a fan added.

Johnson played a key role in the Wolverines defense that won the national title in 2023.

Michigan coach praises Will Johnson

Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan says Johnson is special and will be a shutdown corner in the NFL.

“There’s a lot of guys that are 6-2, 200 pounds and can run and tackle and all that,” Morgan said, via The Athletic. “I think he does that with the best of them. The other stuff that he has that people don’t realize, that’s what separates him. That’s why he’ll be very successful at whatever the hell he chooses to do.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him ninth-best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

