NFL Playoff Picture Week 12

The NFL playoff picture has gone through some serious changes in Week 11. There were some surprising results that shifted teams around and moved them out of playoff contention.

Josh Allen and the Bills were humbled by the Colts, Dallas were shut down against the Chiefs, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings defeated the Packers, and Mac Jones and the Patriots announced their contender status to the league.

With Week 12 now in the books, here's what the the post-season would look like if it started today?

AFC Playoff Picture

#1 Seed

Despite their horror loss to the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans hold the AFC's number one seed. Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions in the loss as the team felt Derrick Henry's absence.

#2 & #3 Seeds

The Ravens and the New England Patriots now occupy the number two and three seeds and the Patriots, in fact, lead the division over Buffalo after their win over Atlanta.

The Lamar Jackson-less Ravens did just enough to get past Chicago in a low scoring affair.

Wildcard games

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their resurgence with a win over Dallas and will face Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the first week of the playoffs.

The LA Chargers, after their stirring win over Pittsburgh, will travel to Foxborough to take on New England in the opening weekend of games.

7 Bills (6-4) @ 2 Ravens (7-3)

6 Chargers (6-4) @ 3 Patriots (7-4)

5 Bengals (6-4) 4 @ Chiefs (7-4)

NFC Playoff Picture

#1 Seed

Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals continue to do their thing without Kyler Murray as they improve to 9-2 on the season. The win over Seattle has secured their spot in the post-season already.

#2 & #3 Seeds

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers hold the number two seed after their loss to the Vikings, while Tom Brady and the Bucs move up to third seed after their win over the Giants.

Wildcard games

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys slipped to fourth seed after their loss to the Chiefs, while the Minnesota Vikings moved into the playoff bracket thanks to their win on Sunday, with the Saints rounding off the NFC playoff picture.

7 Saints (5-5) @ 2 Packers (8-3)

6 Vikings (5-5) @ 3 Buccaneers (7-3)

5 Rams (7-3) @ 4 Cowboys (7-3)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The week saw plenty of upsets across the league, with the Texans and Colts being the big surprises as they dismantled the Titans and the Bills respectively. There were some movers in the playoff picture and it still leaves teams such as Cleveland, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh all on the outside looking in.

Edited by Piyush Bisht