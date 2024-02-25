"The romance is over": Fans react to Travis Kelce partying with women and champagne in Las Vegas after Australia date with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has taken over the internet for months.

Fans remain all for their love story, often going out of their way to hype the moments the couple share.

Of course, a few people aren't happy with how things have progressed. Many remain unhappy with the couple, some even referring to them as a PR couple. Most recently, a few fans have taken to calling out Travis Kelce for partying in Las Vegas. Kelce was seen with champagne while being surrounded by women at a bachelor party.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a few online users, Swift and Kelce's romance was always doomed.

"The romance is over," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others added that their relationship was doomed from the start, and Taylor needed a man instead of a party boy.

"She needs a man not a party boy. Breaking up soon for sure".

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few users added that Swift made Travis Kelce famous, which is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wanted.

Although he was already one of the most successful and famous TEs in NFL history, his new relationship has done wonders for Kelce's popularity.

A few fans, of course, sided with Kelce. They added that there would obviously be women at a club, and partying or drinking at a club was nothing wrong.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kelce flew to Sydney earlier this month, turning heads for attending Swift's Eras Tour concert.

Travis Kelce enjoys himself at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Sydney

Along with Taylor Swift, Kelce was the star of the show at the singer's Eras Tour concert.

Looking to hype his girlfriend, Kelce was spotted having a good time. Fans filmed the Super Bowl champion dancing with Katy Perry, who also interacted with fans while at the venue.

Expand Tweet

Swift, on her end, also made sure the audience knew Kelce was present.

The two even went viral for sharing a kiss while Swift walked off the stage. Kelce waited for the "Blank Space" singer to come towards him, with the two embracing before walking off.

Before the concert, Kelce and Swift had a private date at the zoo. The new power couple walked hand in hand, even clicking photos with the animals as they enjoyed their private time.