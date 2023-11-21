By now, most of us know about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship, and for some, it is good; for others, not so much, as the media coverage has been everywhere. But The View co-host Sunny Hostin is a little concerned with what Kelce's intentions with Swift might be.

Not that it is any of her business anyway, but nonetheless, she does seem a little concerned. The relationship is still new, and Kelce and Swift are likely still figuring things out as they go.

After all, both have hectic lives with incredibly busy schedules, so making it work will take some time, but so far, so good. But what Kelce said recently has Hostin a little concerned.

Sunny Hostin concerned with Travis Kelce's comments

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Hostin detailed something that Kelce said, which made her a little skeptical of the tight end's intentions with the music superstar.

Hostin said via page.six.com:

“Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front.”

Either way, the Kelce/Swift relationship certainly has people talking for better or worse, and we imagine that it won't be stopping any time soon.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs fall to Eagles on Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

After visiting Swift in Argentina over the Chiefs' bye week, there was some concern that Kelce wouldn't be at 100% focus, and in truth, we did see some uncharacteristic things from the star tight end despite his seven catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Was that a coincidence? Likely yes, as the weather played a big role in Kelce's drop pass and fumble, but nevertheless, people talk.

With the Chiefs seemingly having the game in hand at halftime with a 17-7 lead, the Eagles' defense shut out the Chiefs' offense as they ended up escaping with a 21-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The loss sees the Chiefs drop to 7-3 on the season, while the Eagles (9-1) have a stranglehold on the NFC.

But despite that, Travis Kelce's relationship with Swift is still the biggest talking point. Go figure.