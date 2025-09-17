"The way you love us is so comforting" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany drops heartfelt note to Chiefs QB as 3x Super Bowl champion turns 30

Patrick Mahomes turned 30 on Wednesday, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to the three-time Super Bowl champion.&quot;Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU,&quot; Brittaney wrote on Instagram.Brittany posted pictures with Patrick from the early celebration on Sunday at 1587 Prime, the Kansas City steakhouse he co-owns with Travis Kelce.Mahomes wore a white T-shirt and black cap, while Brittany had a black dress on.Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)Guests included Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSwift rocked a plaid Simkhai mini skirt with Gucci heels, and Kelce went “formal with shorts” in a Thom Browne suit.On the field, the Chiefs are off to a slow start this season with a 0-2 record. Patrick's birthday celebration happened after Kansas City’s Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.Meanwhile, Brittany turned 30 on Aug. 31. She boarded a cowgirl-themed private jet with friends, decked out in pink and orange balloons, disco balls and giant cowboy boot inflatables. Brittany wore a white tee and pink denim pants with an orange cowgirl hat. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe party continued in Nashville with spa treatments, brunches, custom hat-making and cocktails.Brittany and Swift twinned in black dresses, and cozied up for a photo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, fangirls over Patrick Mahomes and his spouse, BrittanyAfter Brittany Mahomes posted her heartfelt birthday tribute for Patrick Mahomes, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, commented.&quot;The last pic,&quot; Kelly wrote on Instagram.She liked the photo, where Patrick and Brittany smiled candidly while looking in love.Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, chimed in.&quot;Ahhh! You guys are the best!! HBD BRO!&quot; Jackson wrote.Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, Paige, also dropped a comment.&quot;Last pic.🥹😭 Happy birthday Patrick!!!!&quot; Paige wrote.Meanwhile, NFL analyst Kay Adams left heart eyes emojis.Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)Brittany and Patrick have been together since their high school days in Texas, where she played soccer and he was a football and baseball star. They started dating in 11th grade and stayed strong through college, even while living apart.Patrick proposed in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium, the same day he got his Super Bowl ring, and they got married in Hawaii in 2022. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey have three kids: Sterling, Bronze and Golden.