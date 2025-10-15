"Their offense looks so stale": Rob Gronkowski claims Jalen Hurts' Eagles’ struggles are more alarming than Bills

Coming off losses in their respective last games, Jalen Hurts’ Eagles and the Buffalo Bills have many fans worried about their offenses. Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expressed his worries about both teams’ offenses on the latest episode of the Up &amp; Adams Show.According to the four-time Super Bowl champion, there are more reasons to worry about the Eagles’ offense than the Bills’ offense. He said:“They both collapsed tremendously in the last two weeks. I would say I’m more concerned, though, with, you know, the Philadelphia Eagles just because their offense just looks so stale. You know, with the Buffalo Bills, we’ve seen that offense boom the first couple of weeks. They put up 40-plus points in week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens when the Baltimore Ravens were jelling together, and they had a solid team at the moment with no one hurt.”Gronkowski went on to state his concerns about the Eagles, saying:“The Philadelphia Eagles, Kay, I mean, they haven’t put up points all year long. They haven’t shown that their offense is terrific one single bit. There’s very minimal explosive plays. They’re not running the ball at all. So I would say the Philadelphia Eagles put more concern on my plate than the Buffalo Bills.”The Eagles lost their last two games after going 4-0 to start the season. Even during their winning run, the Eagles’ offense, with Jalen Hurts under center, was unconvincing and barely outscored opponents thanks to the defense’s hard work.Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson named predictability as the offense’s bane, stressing the need to “keep defenses guessing.” He said:“It seems a lot harder than it needs to be. Maybe moving forward, just have a little bit more variety, hitting the perimeter some… need to be able to keep defenses guessing.”Jalen Hurts takes responsibility after two straight defeatsEagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 24 of 33 passes for 283 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, his first since 2024, against the Giants. Following the game, the Super Bowl champion told the press:“I got to be better. Got to be better. I take ownership for it. A lot of autonomy, a lot of opportunity there with the ball in my hands, and given those situations, I have to be wiser and more detailed with it.”The Eagles will look to get back in winning ways when they face the Vikings on Sunday.