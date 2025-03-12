"There is a reason Brady was so good": NFL fans call out Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for looking out of shape at a yacht party 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa raised plenty of eyebrows with his current state. The veteran was recently recorded on a yacht enjoying himself with friends and family.

The fact that Taigovailoa looked like he wasn't in the best shape sparked a series of comments from Dolphins fans, who called him out for seemingly letting himself go during the offseason. After a non-playoff season, the Dolphins are eager to bounce back, but the image their quarterback is sending rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

One fan praised Tom Brady's dedication to the game, suggesting Taigovaloa should follow in his footsteps.

"I love Tua but some things are not a good look. Skinny arms and a belly for an NFL QB. When does off season weight training start? There is a reason Brady was so good for so long, complete dedication and disipline. Tua is 27 and he’s got a 40 yr old dad body," one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

More fans joined the conversation and criticized Taigovailoa for his out of shape appearance.

"Looks like hes been sitting on the couch eating chips!!" one fan said.

"Better get back in shape and lose that beer gut," another fan added.

Others said that Tua Taigovailoa is already retired and isn't the same player he was before getting one of the largest NFL contracts ever.

"Miami is where players come to retire. TUA just did it earlier than most. We are a retirement home," one fan wrote.

"Once he got paid and got the guaranteed money in the bank, he’s set for life. Football is still important to him but waaaaay back now in priority line," another fan said.

Miami Dolphins add former No. 2 overall pick as Tua Tagovailoa's backup

Following an 8-9 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are working to return stronger next season. With Tyreek Hill seemingly focused on returning to his best level at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins have reasons to be excited.

More than that, the front office signed Zach Wilson to be Tagovailoa's backup quarterback next season. Wilson returns to the AFC East after being drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in 2021.

He spent the 2025 season with the Denver Broncos, watching Bo Nix play at a high level while leading the squad to the postseason. Wilson gets another fresh start under Mike McDaniel, but time will tell if he can take over from Tua Tagovailoa.

