"These clowns refuse to just own it": Cowboys fans outraged at Stephen Jones' comment on lackluster offseason

The Dallas Cowboys did not go after any major free agents ahead of the 2024 NFL season despite significant holes on the team. The team failed to address positions such as the running back in the NFL draft too, forcing the Cowboys' play style to change.

The team did not play well and missed the postseason. However, the reason behind the Dallas Cowboys' disappointing season, per Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, was the injuries.

"At the end of the day no excuses, but when you have the injuries we had it's difficult [to win games]. That makes it hard," Jones said.

Fans were not too happy with Stephen Jones' comments and displayed their frustrations on social media.

"No easy way to say this = no. I'm not making excuses = listen to my excuse. You always look for ways to improve = we like doing it the way we always have." One fan translated

"One of the clearest indicators that you lack leadership is a lack of ownership for results. These clowns refuse to just own it. Say "Mea Culpa. We screwed up, and we've learned from that. We've seen our competitors and know our previous approach is not going to get it done." That one statement would earn them a mountain of grace from a fan base that wants desperately to love the franchise."

"He didn't answer the question." Another person stated

Fans continued to pile on as they were unhappy with Stephen Jones' comments.

"Someone should have followed up about how bad the Cowboys looked even when they were healthy. The lack of accountability is astounding." Someone posted on social media

"The biggest injury to the cowboys last year was the FO, they added insult to injury if anything." One disgruntled fan posted on Twitter

There were injuries to key pieces of the Dallas Cowboys last season and they need to address some holes this offseason.

What do the Dallas Cowboys need to do this offseason?

The Dallas Cowboys need to address the offensive side of the football. They still have question marks at the running back position with Rico Dowdle now an unrestricted free agent.

Another glaring need for the team is the depth at the offensive line. After some changes with their experienced offensive line, including the announcement of offensive guard Zack Martin's retirement, the team needs to bolster the offensive line. Left tackle Chuma Edoga is also an unrestricted free agent, making it imperative the team makes massive additions this offseason.

