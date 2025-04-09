The Dallas Cowboys officially have a new entry in their history books. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is now the first player in franchise history to wear the No. 0 jersey. The Cowboys confirmed the move on Wednesday, shortly after longtime team reporter Clarence Hill Jr. posted a photo of the jersey on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a marketing bonanza for a “ho-hum offseason for the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.”

Ad

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reshared the post, noting, “The first in franchise history.” Overshown - who wore No. 13 last season - made the switch after the league’s uniform policy allowed players to wear zero. The move was personal – DeMarvion Overshown was also the first to wear No. 0 at Texas. He said he wears the number as a badge of honor, referencing his Longhorn background and lifelong Cowboys fandom.

"As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be," Overshown said, via the team website. "Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor. It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything, and to say I'm the first wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The historic switch drew instant reaction across NFL circles which also included plenty of heat from fans online.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Awesome! These are going to be a money maker,” one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I got a stroke reading that,” another chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some turned their focus to team priorities.

“More worried about this than building a winning football team,” one user wrote.

Others called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones directly.

“Well as long as Jerry makes money, that's all that really matters, right?” another commented.

DeMarvion Overshown’s jersey might fly off shelves, but not everyone’s buying the hype.

DeMarvion Overshown eyeing 2025 return after season-ending knee injury

DeMarvion Overshown is trending toward a return. The Cowboys’s 2023 third-round pick - who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 of the 2024 season - is doing well now and could be back in action this season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The linebacker made a substantial impact in 2024, finishing with five sacks, 90 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a pick-six across 13 games. He posted a 78.9 pass-rush grade (11th among LBs), though his overall PFF grade sat at 61.6.

In addition to missing his rookie campaign (2023) with a left knee injury, the 24-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL for the second time. Looking at his injury struggles, Dallas added depth at the position this offseason by trading for Kenneth Murray and signing Jack Sanborn to a one-year deal.

The Cowboys's defense took a step back last season, ranking 28th in total yards allowed and 31st in points surrendered. Former Bears HC Matt Eberflus will now lead the unit under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.