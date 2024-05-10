"They better get on Caleb": NFL fans have a say over Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers' $10,000 Rookie of the Year bet

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers, the former LSU athletes and a dynamic duo on the field, are set to be NFC East divisional rivals. And with Daniels confirming his bet worth $10,000 with Malik Nabers, the NFL fans couldn’t help themselves to get in on the fun.

A few days ago, the New York Giants WR Nabers revealed that he and the Washington Commanders quarterback have a bet to win the Rookie of the Year accolade. Jayden Daniels confirmed the bet on the ‘All Facts No Breaks’ podcast with Keyshawn Johnson.

“Man he wasn't supposed to tell nobody, it’s supposed to be … We got we got a little something going on,” Daniels said.

However, the NFL fans have their money on someone else. Namely, the overall No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft QB Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

“They better get on Caleb”, wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).

One fan had a creative way of suggesting who could win this bet. Hint: the tweet has a video of Caleb Williams.

“Good thing it’s neither of them”, wrote the fan.

One fan wanted to know the exact workings of the Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers bet in case Caleb Williams clinches the Rookie of the Year award.

“So are they both gonna have to give Caleb 10k?”, asked the fan on X.

And he wasn’t the only one to have this confusion as another fan wanted the money to head towards the Bears QB.

“So do they give $20K to Caleb Williams at the end of the year?” asked the fan.

And one fan wanted the cash prize all to himself in the scenario that neither the Giants WR nor the Commanders QB wins the coveted award.

“lol I’ll take the 10k when neither win”, he wrote on X.

Jayden Daniels vs Caleb Williams

Like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the NFL has been defined by the rivalries of great quarterbacks. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have been competing for several years now. In 2022, it was Williams who came out on top as he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

However, Daniels clinched the coveted award in 2023. Then it was the turn for Williams as he nailed the overall first pick in the draft, while Daniels claimed the second place.

Even though Williams has not yet made any declaration regarding the Rookie of the Year award, these two young QBs are certainly at the top of the pile to claim it. Only time will tell who will be the one to come out on top.

