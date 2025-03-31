"They aren't going No.1": NFL fans react to Titans skipping Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, and the Tennessee Titans, holding the No. 1 pick, are expected to target them. However, the Titans' top brass has decided to forego seeing them at Colorado's pro day on Apr. 4.

NFL fans made all kinds of connections to this news. One fan said:

“AKA, they aren't going 1.”

Another fan wrote, “It’s getting ridiculous how many times they want people to come watch them when the chose not to participate in the combine and/or Senior bowl.”

“Titans are on Cam. It’s browns and Giants now,” commented one fan.

One X user tweeted, “Titans pretending they haven't decided, but their actions show differently. I don't get why schedule private workouts with Shedeur that makes no sense.”

“It won't matter, borgonzi is going. He will make the right decision and select shedeur if they miss out that's on them callahan and brinker are both on short leashes as is with the owner,” another fan commented.

A fan said, “Everyone knows they’re Drafting Ward at this point anyway.”

Fans had different opinions—some thought the Titans want Shedeur Sanders, while others believed they’ve already chosen Cam Ward as their number one pick.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft Projections

Deion Sanders' son has proven his talent in Boulder with strong passing skills, good accuracy, and leadership ability. The ex-Colorado QB could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchises needing a quarterback are the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders. These teams hold top draft picks and might take him off the board as early as possible.

On the other hand, Hunter is a unique player as he can play both as a cornerback and a wide receiver. He is fast, smart, and has great hands. He'll add value on both sides of the ball for any team picking him.

Draft experts believe he'll also be one of the first players to get his name called. Teams looking for a strong defensive player, like the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, or Arizona Cardinals, might want to acquire his services.

