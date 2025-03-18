"They are all guilty"- 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch as new detail emerges on Dre Greenlaw's exit from San Francisco

Dre Greenlaw was among the many players the San Francisco 49ers released in the free agency. The linebacker, who played six years with San Francisco signed for the Denver Broncos last week, but the 49ers reportedly tried to get Greenlaw back even after his agreement was in place with his new team.

Although San Francisco's efforts to flip Greenlaw's decision went in vain, many on social media blamed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for their lack of effort in trying to keep the linebacker.

"Sure, spin it all you want. Jed York, Kyle Shannahan, John Lynch. They are all guilty. Tying to spin your worst transaction in you tenure." one tweeted.

"Lol, this is just spin from Adam to make the fans think better of Lynch and Shanny. Fact is, they didn't get it done, and this offseason has been a disaster." another wrote.

A few others also expressed their disappointment at the 49ers' offseason decisions, including the fact that the team let Greenlaw leave as a free agent.

"So they blundered and didn’t sign him, then he gets an offer and then they try harder. Sounds like a toxic partner," one wrote.

"Should have offered him more on the front end than trying to chase a competitor who stepped up. Terrible." a user tweeted.

"If they really wanted to keep him they could’ve franchised tagged him," a fan tweeted.

Across his six years in San Francisco, Greenlaw recorded 455 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He played in two Super Bowls with the 49ers, in 2020 and 2023, but ended up on the losing side in both games.

Exploring Dre Greenlaw's contract with Denver Broncos

NFL: Former San Francisco 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw - Source: Imagn

As per reports from Spotrac and Over the Cap, Dre Greenlaw signed a three-year contract worth $31.5 million with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The linebacker received $6.5 million as a signing bonus and will get $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

With some suggesting that the 49ers could well have managed their spending to re-sign Greenlaw, insiders like The Athletic's Matt Barrows believe that the 27-year-old was not chasing new money, and looking for an opportunity to be a No. 1 linebacker instead.

Dre Greenlaw played in just two games in his final year at San Francisco, but he is still considered among the more reliable linebackers in the league. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Broncos in the 2025 season.

