"They might fire him just for this": NFL fans react as Brian Daboll gets $100,000 fine and Giants get $200,000 for interrupting Jaxson Dart check

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is in the news after the NFL issued him a hefty $100,000 fine for violating the concussion protocol during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

Ad

The Giants have been fined $200,000 while rookie running back Cam Skattebo gets a $15,000 fine. The fines have been incurred because Daboll and Skattebo entered the medical tent while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was being evaluated for a concussion.

"The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Mr. Dart’s exam," a statement from the NFL and NFLPA read.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to Daboll getting fined by the league.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They might fire him just for this."

Jeff @Philly_Bul215 They might fire him just for this

Ad

"I get the org and the coaches. But Skattebo should be able to check on his CTE bro without getting a fine."

Juju @Jujutalksball I get the org and the coaches. But Skattebo should be able to check on his CTE bro without getting a fine

Ad

"ONLY $200,000 for the Giants and $100,000 for Brian Daboll?"

Serhan Dayi @SerhanOnX ONLY $200,000 for the Giants and $100,000 for Brian Daboll?

Ad

"Lol this won’t be the last time this happens with the Giants this year."

Rich Donahue @DonahuePGH Lol this won’t be the last time this happens with the Giants this year.

Ad

"That’s a big hit, but it’s hard to argue with it. If they violated concussion protocol, the league had to step in, player safety can’t be compromised."

Cassy @d0wnsideofme That’s a big hit, but it’s hard to argue with it. If they violated concussion protocol, the league had to step in, player safety can’t be compromised.

Ad

The Giants coach had apologized for his actions and clarified that he was not in the tent with the intention of rushing the evaluation.

"I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent last night," Giants co-owner John Mara said on Friday. "While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate."

Ad

Brian Daboll apologized to team physician for his outburst during Jaxson Dart evaluation

During the sequence, Brian Daboll was seen lashing out at team physician Scott Rodeo. The Giants coach apologized to Rodeo for his heated exchange on the sidelines.

“I stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing,” Daboll said. “Just asked him, ‘How are you doing?’ In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn’t ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process.”

The rookie quarterback missed the final two plays of a drive as he was being evaluated for a concussion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.