"They might fire him just for this": NFL fans react as Brian Daboll gets $100,000 fine and Giants get $200,000 for interrupting Jaxson Dart check

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is in the news after the NFL issued him a hefty $100,000 fine for violating the concussion protocol during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.
The Giants have been fined $200,000 while rookie running back Cam Skattebo gets a $15,000 fine. The fines have been incurred because Daboll and Skattebo entered the medical tent while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was being evaluated for a concussion.
"The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Mr. Dart’s exam," a statement from the NFL and NFLPA read.
Fans reacted to Daboll getting fined by the league.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"They might fire him just for this."
"I get the org and the coaches. But Skattebo should be able to check on his CTE bro without getting a fine."
"ONLY $200,000 for the Giants and $100,000 for Brian Daboll?"
"Lol this won’t be the last time this happens with the Giants this year."
"That’s a big hit, but it’s hard to argue with it. If they violated concussion protocol, the league had to step in, player safety can’t be compromised."
The Giants coach had apologized for his actions and clarified that he was not in the tent with the intention of rushing the evaluation.
"I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent last night," Giants co-owner John Mara said on Friday. "While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate."
Brian Daboll apologized to team physician for his outburst during Jaxson Dart evaluation
During the sequence, Brian Daboll was seen lashing out at team physician Scott Rodeo. The Giants coach apologized to Rodeo for his heated exchange on the sidelines.
“I stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing,” Daboll said. “Just asked him, ‘How are you doing?’ In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn’t ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process.”
The rookie quarterback missed the final two plays of a drive as he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.