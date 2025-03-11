"They pretty clearly just got worse" - Nick Wright delivers verdict on Seahawks’ $110,500,000 move for Sam Darnold

NFL analyst Nick Wright doesn't understand what the Seattle Seahawks are doing at quarterback. Seattle traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and then signed Sam Darnold.

Wright believes Smith may be better than Darnold and thinks the contract is a risk. Seattle signed Darnold to a three-year $110.5 million to be the team's starting quarterback.

On Monday's edition of "First Things First," Wright said:

"This is a little puzzling to me. I think they pretty clearly just got worse at quarterback. Now, I know they got a second-round pick in moving off Geno Smith, and that is valuable, but it feels to me like this is a mistake teams make a little too often, which is falling in love with a guy who had a great game against you. … I just think Smith obviously has a much better body of work.

"Both of them have only been in one career playoff game. They both lost. But Geno, in his playoff game, at least acquitted himself fine, and he was clearly at a massive disadvantage playing the No. 1 defense in the league, San Francisco, a few years ago, and that wasn't the case for Darnold. So, I don't understand Seattle's rationale here."

Wright said that he thinks Seattle overpaid for Darnold, and the weapons Seattle has aren't as good, which may also limit his play. The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and also cut Tyler Lockett, as their wide receiver room will look much different in 2025.

Darnold went 361-for-545 for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season with the Vikings.

Seahawks overhaul offense

The Seahawks missed out on the playoffs last season, and they will have a much different-looking roster next season.

The Seahawks will have Sam Darnold starting at quarterback while having the two-headed monster in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet at running back.

However, the wide receiver is much different, as after letting Metcalf and Lockett go, Seattle likely needs to draft or sign a receiver or two.

The Seahawks have the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Seattle has 11 total picks in the draft.

