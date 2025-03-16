“They signing practice squad players” - Cowboys fans react to Dallas adding Parris Campbell in free agency

Dallas Cowboys fans are annoyed with their latest free agent signing. The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell to a one-year deal. However, fans are annoyed Dallas hasn't made a splashy move in the offseason.

Ad

Comment byu/adonis958 from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Ad

Trending

"They signing practice squad players," a fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"6 rec for 30 yards last season. Mingo better watch out, this guy could challenge him for 6th string on depth chart," a fan added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cowboys fans are annoyed that Jerry Jones and the front office aren't improving the team after missing the playoffs last season.

Comment byu/adonis958 from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Ad

"Can we please make an interesting move," a fan wrote.

"If a guy's 27, isn't a special team ace, and has not broken into a team's WR corp, why are you even investing a camp body on him? Isn't this why you pay your scouts? To go find a diamond in the rough as a late round draft pick or UDFA? At least then you're paying rookie scale & can bet on potential. Weird signing to say the least," a fan added.

Ad

It's clear Cowboys fans are frustrated with the start of Dallas' offseason after signing Campbell to be a depth receiver.

Comment byu/adonis958 from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Ad

"We restructured Dak and CeeDee just to sign…a bunch of guys we could’ve signed without restructuring them. Literally hilarious," a fan added.

"What a joke team smh," a fan wrote.

Campbell recorded six receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown with the Eagles last season. The 27-year-old has been in the NFL since 2019 and has played for the Colts and Giants as well, as he's recorded 123 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in his NFL career.

Ad

Jerry Jones says Cowboys won't fill voids in free agency

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team was never going to be active in free agency.

Despite missing the playoffs last season, Jones said he doesn't view free agency as a place to fill voids.

"I'm not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said, via ESPN.

Ad

Ultimately, Jones has confidence with his roster but does point to the draft as a chance to get impact players:

"Not if you include what might work for us in the draft and what we're doing with our own roster relative to who we want to sign."

Dallas has the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.