Trey Hendrickson is available, but good luck meeting the Cincinnati Bengals’ price.

Ad

Cincinnati’s star pass rusher, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, has been granted permission to seek a trade. And while multiple teams are willing to give Hendrickson the contract he wants, they’re reportedly balking at the Bengals’ asking price.

"Teams are willing to pay Trey Hendrickson the contract that he desires but have found Cincinnati’s current asking price to be 'ridiculous’," The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday, citing an anonymous GM.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That report sent NFL fans into a frenzy, with some venting frustration over Cincinnati’s front office.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"As a Bengals fan, I find this entire organization is fu**ing ridiculous," one fan wrote.

Others questioned whether the Bengals were truly overplaying their hand, or just sticking to a classic negotiation strategy.

Some fans pointed out that Hendrickson’s production justifies a premium:

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

Meanwhile, others accused the Bengals of double standards. Referencing Cincinnati’s history of tough negotiations with its own stars, a fan quipped:

"So Mike Brown understands the value of his players when dealing with other teams, just not when dealing with the players directly.”

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

“Hopefully they don't take the entire offseason to strong arm the FO into a deal. But Hendrickson aside is there a plan for addressing the defense?,” another said.

The Bengals have major financial decisions ahead, with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both in line for extensions. Whether Hendrickson stays or goes, the fallout from this standoff is just getting started.

Bengals let Trey Hendrickson seek trade – Colts circling like sharks

Trey Hendrickson is officially on the market, and teams are lining up. The Bengals’ sack machine (17.5 in 2024, best in the league) has been cleared to explore trade options, and one team might already be plotting their move: the Indianapolis Colts.

Ad

Indy, sitting pretty with the 45th overall pick, could be looking to swipe the NFL’s top pass rusher to beef up their front seven. Imagine Hendrickson wreaking havoc alongside DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye? Offensive lines would not have a fun time.

For Cincy, this isn’t just a trade; it’s a potential roster reset. With Chase and Higgins due for massive extensions, the Bengals might be playing the long game. But if the Colts or another team throws the right deal their way, Hendrickson could be terrorizing QBs in a different uniform real soon. Buckle up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.