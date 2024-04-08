“This franchise is in the garbage” “Not even worried”: Cowboys fans split over reports of CeeDee Lamb holding out over contract extension

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has several big names that need addressing this offseason, including CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and Mike McCarthy. However, Jones, who is also the Cowboys general manager, has failed to publicly extend any kind of olive branch.

As a result, fans have been getting increasingly frustrated. That said, the players have kept their composure. That is, reportedly, until now. According to Dallas News via JPA Football, a holdout could come from CeeDee Lamb as things reach a boiling point.

Fans on X were left split over the news, with some backing Lamb and others supporting the franchise. Some appeared to be happy watching both sides squirm.

"Not even worried," a fan posted.

"This franchise is in the garbage," another commented.

One user wrote: "C'mon, man."

Another simply put: "W"

This fan was all in: "Squeeze the front office? I'm in."

The CeeDee Lamb news was the final straw for one fan, as he wrote: "I'm done with this team."

Another fan saw it as bad news for the franchise: "Cowboys not feeling good these days."

A fan posted that Parsons, Prescott and Lamb will not get extensions: "I don't see Jerry extending all three of them."

One fan burst into laughter: "LMAO."

How much time does Jerry Jones have to pay CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott?

With smoke turning into fire in Dallas, some fans are wondering just how long Jerry Jones can continue to procrastinate taking care of those who have toiled for his franchise daily for the last several years.

In the case of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the hourglass appears to be on its last few grains of sand. While both technically have the entirety of the 2024 season before things become dire, many have argued that Jones is nearly out of time before he offends the two stars.

CeeDee Lamb's reported interest in a holdout appears to be the first public flashpoint between Micah Parsons, Prescott, Lamb and the general manager this offseason. Of course, if the reported holdout takes place during the offseason, many would argue that the consequences are negligible. With hardly any obligations to adhere to at this time of year, a holdout would not change much.

However, it would be a political move to apply pressure on Jones because the underlying threat would be that a holdout in motion could stay in motion into the season.

No word or reports appear to have surfaced regarding a Dak Prescott holdout. As a quarterback, most would assume that he would get the franchise tag if the team dragged its feet into 2025. However, per ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys delaying an extension into 2025 would mean allowing the quarterback to test free agency by default.

Following their last long-winded negotiation, Prescott's current deal stipulates that the Cowboys would not be able to use a franchise tag into 2025. As such, Jerry Jones cannot risk offending Prescott if he intends to keep him. If he waits much longer, that is what he risks doing, and once that bridge is burned, the quarterback has the power to shut down all negotiations with the team.

Will Dak Prescott be forced to exercise the nuclear option?