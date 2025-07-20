  • home icon
  "This is getting out of hand" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes gets dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious referee reference

"This is getting out of hand" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes gets dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious referee reference

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 20, 2025 16:19 GMT
&quot;This is getting out of hand&quot; - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes gets dragged in Astronomer CEO &quot;kiss cam&quot; scandal with hilarious referee reference
"This is getting out of hand" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes gets dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious referee reference

Every other team and fan base in the NFL seems not to like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, with many believing that the league's referees regularly give the quarterback preferential treatment so the Chiefs get all the calls.

A widely shared video on the internet is currently being used by some NFL fans to mock Mahomes and NFL officials.

A Baltimore Ravens fan account posted a photoshopped picture on Friday of Mahomes putting his hands around a woman wearing an NFL referee's uniform, which has now gone viral on X.

The meme was made about the awkward moment that happened at a Coldplay performance on Thursday in Boston, when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR director Kristin Cabot were caught embracing before swiftly hiding their faces from the camera. Byron and Cabot were reportedly revealed to be having a covert affair after the video from the arena went viral on social media.

Here are some reactions from NFL fans to the clearly photoshopped picture of Patrick Mahomes hugging an NFL referee:

"This is getting out of hand but yes so true 😭," one fan said.
"It's not an affair if everyone knows about it," another fan said.
"I am a Chiefs fan. This is actually hilarious! Love the internet," a fan said.
"Ain’t that the truth I’m glad somebody else sees it," one fan said.

Some Chiefs fans also came to Mahomes' defence in the comment section.

"Already got those excuses locked and loaded for 2025," one fan said.
"If this is your excuse for not being able to beat the Chiefs then that’s just sad," another fan said.
As Patrick Mahomes gets ready to start his ninth season in the NFL, the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs begin training camp on Tuesday.

Roger Goodell has dismissed the speculation that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get favored by officials

The success of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years has led to a flurry of fans to believe that the team is given preferential treatment by NFL officials. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell brushed off the rumors in his press conference a few months ago during Super Bowl week.

“That’s a ridiculous theory, for anyone who might take it seriously,” Goodell said.

Goodell went on to add that the league occasionally aims to improve officiating. Although the NFL has long seen contentious calls in crucial games, there is no concrete evidence that the Chiefs receive preferential treatment from officials. The debate is still intense as the 2025 season approaches, although it appears to be based more on competition than fact.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

