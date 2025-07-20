"This is getting out of hand" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes gets dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious referee reference

Every other team and fan base in the NFL seems not to like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, with many believing that the league's referees regularly give the quarterback preferential treatment so the Chiefs get all the calls.A widely shared video on the internet is currently being used by some NFL fans to mock Mahomes and NFL officials.A Baltimore Ravens fan account posted a photoshopped picture on Friday of Mahomes putting his hands around a woman wearing an NFL referee's uniform, which has now gone viral on X.The meme was made about the awkward moment that happened at a Coldplay performance on Thursday in Boston, when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR director Kristin Cabot were caught embracing before swiftly hiding their faces from the camera. Byron and Cabot were reportedly revealed to be having a covert affair after the video from the arena went viral on social media.Here are some reactions from NFL fans to the clearly photoshopped picture of Patrick Mahomes hugging an NFL referee:&quot;This is getting out of hand but yes so true 😭,&quot; one fan said.&quot;It's not an affair if everyone knows about it,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I am a Chiefs fan. This is actually hilarious! Love the internet,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Ain’t that the truth I’m glad somebody else sees it,&quot; one fan said.Some Chiefs fans also came to Mahomes' defence in the comment section.&quot;Already got those excuses locked and loaded for 2025,&quot; one fan said.&quot;If this is your excuse for not being able to beat the Chiefs then that’s just sad,&quot; another fan said.As Patrick Mahomes gets ready to start his ninth season in the NFL, the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs begin training camp on Tuesday.Roger Goodell has dismissed the speculation that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get favored by officialsThe success of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years has led to a flurry of fans to believe that the team is given preferential treatment by NFL officials. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell brushed off the rumors in his press conference a few months ago during Super Bowl week.“That’s a ridiculous theory, for anyone who might take it seriously,” Goodell said.Goodell went on to add that the league occasionally aims to improve officiating. Although the NFL has long seen contentious calls in crucial games, there is no concrete evidence that the Chiefs receive preferential treatment from officials. The debate is still intense as the 2025 season approaches, although it appears to be based more on competition than fact.