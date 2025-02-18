"This is gonna get ugly" - NFL fans react to Bengals' plan on franchise tagging Tee Higgins for second-straight year

After finishing 9-8 in 2024 and missing out on a playoff berth, the Cincinnati Bengals are retooling their roster to avoid the same fate in 2025. While their goal is to build a team that can compete in the long run, they are also keen on retaining stars like wide receiver Tee Higgins who can help them bounce back next season.

The 26-year-old, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, played on a franchise tag last season and had an incredible campaign, which ideally should have been enough to persuade the team to hand him an extension.

However, the front office is reportedly prioritizing handing wide receiver a new contract to Ja'Marr Chase, whose rookie deal expires in a year, and plans on franchise-tagging Higgins again.

Fans on social media aren't convinced that the wide receiver would be pleased about playing without an extension for the second straight year and voiced their concerns:

Some called out the Bengals for not letting Higgins test free agency and sign a lucrative deal to secure his future:

"Ruining the man's chances of having the chance to land 2 big deals before his career is over. Shame on Bengals" - Wrote @adam_lax12

"Cincinnati has always been bad with paying players. Another good player wasting prime years." - Noted @Birds_DBroom

"So despicable by them." - Remarked @nosmh_x

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.