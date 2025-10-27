"This what happens when you draft Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders": Fans clown Saints QB for horrendous performance in blowout loss to Bucs

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to struggle at quarterback in the years after Drew Brees' retirement, and it came to a head on Sunday. Hosting the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they were prevented from scoring a touchdown all afternoon long, with their only points coming from a field goal at the end of the first quarter.

Spencer Rattler threw a pick-six in the second quarter and was eventually benched for Tyler Shough. However, the second-round rookie performed poorly himself, being intercepted once himself in the ensuing 23-3 loss.

There was much mockery in the aftermath:

Return of The Mac @MacccSauce @Saints this what yall get. Just sorry af. This what happens when you draft Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders. Not sure how anyone in the front office has a job right now.

The Polymath @ColeFlexXx Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders phew a lot of NFL guys don’t know ball !

Tuff Talk @TuffTalk24 Tyler shough was drafted over shedeur by the way and there's actual people who think shedeur would miss that pass to shaheed

"Don’t ever put him back in a nfl game," one demanded.

"Remember the saints had a chance to get Shedeur and they picked this clown," another reminded.

"So Tyler Shough may have been a waste of a top forty pick," another "acknowledged."

Not a single one of the Saints' offensive weapons reached 80 scrimmage yards, let alone 100. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed came the closest, catching seven passes for 75 yards.

The game's sole offensive touchdown came from Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker, who carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards. Kicker Chase McLaughlin wound up being the leading scorer between both sides, converting two extra points and three field goals.

Saints to evaluate QB corps after loss to Bucs, says HC Kellen Moore

It is no secret that the Saints possess the weakest quarterback rotation in the NFC, at least. As a rookie, Spencer Rattler was thrust into the spotlight after Derek Carr’s injury and struggled, while Tyler Shough is a rookie.

And after both proved to be terrible on Sunday, concerns emerged about who between them, if ever, would start at the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Addressing the media after the game, head coach Kellen Moore said:

"I'm not into this back-and-forth game (with quarterbacks) but we do have to make some decisions here moving forward. …We'll have to get the reps allocated properly so someone has a chance to be successful on Sunday."

The loss spoiled an “incredible performance” by the defense - as Moore put it, which allowed only 212 yards, sacked Baker Mayfield thrice, and forced a fumble on him, which they recovered. The coach said:

"We've had some in the past two weeks where our guys have done a really good job of battling each and every play, and that's all we can ask for."

Kickoff for the Rams game is at 3:05 PM CT on Fox.

