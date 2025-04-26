"This is not helping," "Making it worse": NFL fans react as Colorado's X account posts Shedeur Sanders' 10-minute highlight reel amid tanking stock

Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most polarizing player in the 2025 NFL draft class, especially since he went undrafted in the first three rounds and had other quarterbacks, including Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, selected before him.

Some analysts speculate that Sanders' tanked draft stock was caused by how he handled the draft process and those around him.

Amid all the criticism, Colorado's official X account posted a 10-minute video, highlighting his best on-field moments.

Fans expressed their thoughts about it.

"Shedeur’s situation is what happens when a great player bows down to the woke mob. Sad to see it but if he can’t change his ways teams won’t want him. Deion as a distraction isn’t helping his case!." one fan commented.

"Idk hunter was definitely the luggage Deon was talking about. The best shedeur highlights include hunter. If you were running a billion dollars team, what’s your move?!." another fan commented.

"Would you hire a guy like Shedeur to represent “YOUR” company? I know I would not. His resume is weak, his attitude is poor, his leadership skills are lacking and his willingness to come to work on time is suspect. Sorry, it’s an easy pass for me. Next!" one fan wrote.

Some saw the social media move as a way to control the narrative around Sanders, which wasn't received well by fans.

"This is not helping. You are literally validating why no owner wants to pick Shedeur. No other Colorado players are getting this treatment. This passive aggressive bullshit isn't helping your cause. Trust me the whole world agrees he should be drafted. Do. Nothing," a fan tweeted.

"making it worse," another fan said.

"The first minute is against North Dakota State… laughable," one fan wrote.

CFB insider blames Shedeur Sanders' team for the NFL draft fiasco

NFL insider Jonathan Jones shared his insights on who is to blame for Shedeur Sanders' reduced draft stock. During a recent segment on CBS Sports, he also said that while Shedeur was not a top 10-worthy pick, he was talented enough to be a second-round pick, and the only reason he wasn't drafted is because the league is trying to send a message to prospects.

"This is a repudiation by the NFL of how Shedeur Sanders and those around him handle the entire NFL Draft process," Jones said on Saturday. "At some of those meetings with certain teams, maybe Shedeur Sanders didn’t really want to go to, didn’t see himself going to for any number of reasons. Maybe they had a starting quarterback installed there.

"I was told he more or less sandbagged in those interviews. I don’t know if he didn’t take them seriously, (or) what it was, but he did not give it his all in some of those interviews. Rubbed some teams the wrong way."

Shedeur is hoping to hear his name announced on day 3, which starts on Saturday at noon ET.

