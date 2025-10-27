"This is hideous," "Ugliest uniforms ever": NFL fans brutally roast Steelers' 1993 Throwback jerseys for Packers clash on SNF

NFL fans brutally roasted the Pittsburgh Steelers for deciding to flaunt their 1993 throwback jersey during Sunday's clash against the Green Bay Packers. Insider Ari Meriov shared a clip of the players walking onto the field while wearing their vintage yellow jerseys and helmets with black stripes.Fans quickly clowned the Steelers in the comments, stating that the uniforms look &quot;ugly&quot; and &quot;hideous&quot;.&quot;quite possibly the ugliest unis ever,&quot; one fan commented.Minty @MintyBetsLINKquite possibly the ugliest unis ever&quot;LMAO this s**t is hideous,&quot; another fan said.gleef.win @TheGleefLINKLMAO this shit is hideous&quot;These are the worst uniforms I have seen in a minute: props to the Steelers!&quot; this fan stated.Casey @CaseyJ_516LINK@MySportsUpdate These are the worst uniforms I have seen in a minute: props to the Steelers!&quot;I thought the Giants 100 season uniform was hideous... Steelers takes the cake,&quot; another fan wroteSnapCount👑 @SnapCountKingLINK@MySportsUpdate I thought the Giants 100 season uniform was hideous…Steelers takes the cake 😂🤣&quot;I don't care what year the Steelers made these uniforms. Any living human being can look at these jerseys and think.. THATS UGLY AS F**K! Who the hell approved these uniforms way back when? Should've never been displayed lol,&quot; one fan said.No Swim Zone @noswimzoneLINK@MySportsUpdate I don’t care what year the Steelers made these uniforms.. Any living human being can look at these jerseys and think.. THATS UGLY AS FUCK! Who the hell approved these uniforms way back when? Should’ve never been displayed lol..&quot;Did a blind person design these?&quot; this fan commented.Meg @Keggs719LINK@MySportsUpdate Did a blind person design these?Mike Tomlin and his team are 4-2 heading into Sunday's showdown against the Packers. In Week 7, they suffered a 33-31 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 249 yards and four TDs passing.The four-time NFL MVP spent 18 seasons playing for the Packers before being traded to the Jets in 2023. After two years, he decided to join Mike Tomlin's team for this season. This is Rodgers' first game against his former team since his trade.So far in six games, the quarterback has tallied a total of 1,270 yards and 14 TDs passing with five interceptions.