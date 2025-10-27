  • home icon
  "This is hideous," "Ugliest uniforms ever": NFL fans brutally roast Steelers' 1993 Throwback jerseys for Packers clash on SNF

"This is hideous," "Ugliest uniforms ever": NFL fans brutally roast Steelers' 1993 Throwback jerseys for Packers clash on SNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:12 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans brutally roast Steelers' 1993 Throwback jerseys for Packers clash on SNF - Source: Imagn

NFL fans brutally roasted the Pittsburgh Steelers for deciding to flaunt their 1993 throwback jersey during Sunday's clash against the Green Bay Packers. Insider Ari Meriov shared a clip of the players walking onto the field while wearing their vintage yellow jerseys and helmets with black stripes.

Fans quickly clowned the Steelers in the comments, stating that the uniforms look "ugly" and "hideous".

"quite possibly the ugliest unis ever," one fan commented.

"LMAO this s**t is hideous," another fan said.
"These are the worst uniforms I have seen in a minute: props to the Steelers!" this fan stated.
"I thought the Giants 100 season uniform was hideous... Steelers takes the cake," another fan wrote
"I don't care what year the Steelers made these uniforms. Any living human being can look at these jerseys and think.. THATS UGLY AS F**K! Who the hell approved these uniforms way back when? Should've never been displayed lol," one fan said.
"Did a blind person design these?" this fan commented.
Mike Tomlin and his team are 4-2 heading into Sunday's showdown against the Packers. In Week 7, they suffered a 33-31 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 249 yards and four TDs passing.

The four-time NFL MVP spent 18 seasons playing for the Packers before being traded to the Jets in 2023. After two years, he decided to join Mike Tomlin's team for this season. This is Rodgers' first game against his former team since his trade.

So far in six games, the quarterback has tallied a total of 1,270 yards and 14 TDs passing with five interceptions.

