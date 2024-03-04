NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins will not be using the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins is set to become a free agent after his rookie contract expires once the new league year begins in early March.

Wilkins was drafted in the first round in 2019 and has been with the Dolphins for the past five seasons. He had his fifth-year option picked up in 2022 resulting in him playing last season on his rookie deal.

With Wilkins set to become a free agent, he highlights the list of many talented prospects on the open market.

NFL fans react to the Miami Dolphins choosing not to place the franchise tag on Christian Wilkins

Many Miami Dolphins fans seemed to be surprised upon hearing the news that the team will not be franchise-tagging Wilkins.

Some think the Dolphins shouldn't let him hit the open market. Some think he is worth franchise tagging or at least tagging-and-trading so that Miami could get some value in return for losing him. Others think that Wilkins is overrated and shouldn't get as much money as he is demanding.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

Christian Wilkins is going to get paid, and he will be a great addition to whoever adds him

Christian Wilkins during Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

Christian Wilkins is not only one of the best defensive players this offseason, he's one of the best overall players set to enter free agency.

Wilkins is coming off of arguably the most productive season of his five-year career. He set career highs in sacks (9.0), QB pressures (61) and QB hits (23) right before entering free agency.

Although he hasn't been selected to a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, Wilkins has been a solid defensive tackle in the NFL. He has 355 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries one interception, and 19 pass breakups.

Who do you think will sign Wilkins this offseason?