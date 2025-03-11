"This is irresponsible and insane" - Dolphins fans sound off as QB Zach Wilson signs for $6,000,000 in free agency

The Miami Dolphins have had some question marks at the quarterback position behind starter Tua Tagovailoa as he has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career. The team was looking at the free agent market to get a backup quarterback to be prepared to come in and take over if another injury popped up.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins have signed Zach Wilson to a one-year, $6 million contract (fully guaranteed) that can grow to $10 million.

Miami Dolphin fans and media members alike took to social media to question why the franchise would make this move to sign Zach Wilson.

"Considering the backup QB plays in Miami... this is irresponsible and insane."

"In other words the Dolphins aren't serious about winning." Another commenter wrote on Twitter.

"Burning millions on a quarterback who has proven nothing is peak NFL stupidity." One person commented on the news

The floodgates continued to stay open with all the comments discussing the disappointment of the situation.

"We're a laughing stock" One Dolphins fan posted.

"LMFAOOOOOOOOOO. THIS TEAM IS A F**KING JOKE. We must boycott until people are fired." Another person responded to the post.

Zach Wilson did not play in his lone season with the Denver Broncos in 2024 after being the quarterback for the New York Jets from 2021-23. Over his career, he has played 34 games (33 starts) and has completed 566-of-993 (57.0%) of his passes for 6,293 yards with 23 passing touchdowns to 25 interceptions.

Why did the Miami Dolphins sign Zach Wilson?

With the injury history of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, getting a backup quarterback who can keep the team afloat is critical for Miami.

The Dolphins have said they want to upgrade their backup quarterback situation. In his statements in January, GM Chris Grier said the team was previously in on a number of "top-flight" backup QBs and was close to getting a couple of them. But he made it clear that "it's a position we do not take lightly."

"That’s a position we will always focus on, and it will be a position that we will focus on this offseason. I will tell you that every stone will be unturned at that position, including the draft,” Grier said per Miami Dolphins on SI.

Now, they got their man in Zach Wilson. The third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson is only 25 years old, and the Dolphins will be hoping to unlock the potential that he was unable to realize with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

