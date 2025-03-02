Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter made history in their college football stops. The pair followed Shedeur's father, Deion, to both Jackson State and Colorado, reviving two programs that suffered before their arrival. The next step is the NFL Draft.

The biggest storyline from the 2025 class involves Hunter. He was a rare two-way player in college football, excelling at both cornerback and wide receiver. NFL teams vary in their opinions about his professional position. Many reports during the NFL Scouting Combine pointed out that some teams listed him as a cornerback, while others considered him a wide receiver.

Hunter has been adamant about wanting to play both positions in the NFL. And he's not the only one who believes this is possible. His former quarterback, Shedeur, was asked during the combine about what his former teammate should do. And he reaffirmed his belief in Travis becoming a two-way player in the pros:

NFL fans, however, didn't enjoy how Shedeur was comparing the level of college football to the pros, showing a bit of skepticism around Travis as a two-way player:

"Do this guy understand it’s grown me in their 30s he’ll be playing against", noted one fan.

"Never played against elite talent", criticized a second.

"This guy believes his own hype. He’s mid at best. His daddy’s name is the only reason he’s in any conversation", a third said.

Shedeur was criticized for his decision not to throw during the NFL combine. He was present in Indianapolis for medicals and interviews with the NFL franchises but decided against a workout.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have followed Deion in every step of college football

In late 2021, Hunter changed his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State. According to the specialized website 247sports, he was the number one overall recruit, but he still decided to attend the FCS, sending a huge shockwave through NCAA.

He joined forces with Sanders there, and in 2023, when Deion moved to Colorado, he also changed college to continue with the head coach. The elder Sanders has already stated that he doesn't plan to coach in the NFL soon; with their status as first-round picks secured, they're finally going to part ways.

