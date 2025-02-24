"This man is a psycho" - Eagles fans hype up Jalen Hurts as QB's offseason workout video goes viral

Just because the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl two weeks ago doesn't mean quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking a break.

Even after winning the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts was seen working on his craft with a deep pass down the field while moving his feet, with fans reacting.

Fans took to social media to discuss how it has got them excited for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

"This is why he's top 5," one tweeted.

"Hurts' training, reflects his commitment to maintaining his status as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, following his ranking in The Ringer's 2024 QB Rankings and his reputation as a dual-threat quarterback," another noted.

Eagles fans continued to be excited about Jalen Hurts' commitment to his craft.

"He's on a whole different level with that dedication," another tweeted.

"He is not resting at all. He wants the 2 peat," one commented.

Jalen Hurts looked like a star during the postseason, completing 65-of-91 (71.4%) of his passes for 726 yards with five passing touchdowns to one interception while also running 34 times for 194 yards (5.7 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns in four playoff games.

What are the odds for Jalen Hurts to win the 2025 NFL MVP?

Jalen Hurts has seemingly been thrust into talks about the best player in the NFL after winning his first Super Bowl and his second appearance. With free agency pending, DraftKings Sportsbook has released the NFL MVP odds.

Below are the odds for the top 10 players, with Jalen Hurts in sixth.

Lamar Jackson (+550) Josh Allen (+550) Joe Burrow (+650) Patrick Mahomes (+750) Jayden Daniels (+900) Jalen Hurts (+1700) Justin Herbert (+1800) Jordan Love (+2200) C.J. Stroud (+2500) Baker Mayfield (+2500)

That puts Hurts in elite company, as he's going to run in a considerable amount of touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how much improvement he can make this offseason to keep defenses guessing.

