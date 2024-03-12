With the legal tampering period beginning for free agency today, one of the craziest moves that happened was Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He will be signing a three-year, $37.75 million contract worth up to $46.75 million that includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

Barkley played this past season on the franchise tag for the New York Giants after both sides failed to reach a long-term deal last off-season. He will now face his former team twice a season as he stays in the NFC East division with the Eagles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In six seasons in the NFL, Barkley ran for 5,211 yards, 35 touchdowns, 288 receptions, 2,100 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns. He will now join a loaded offense that features quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Expand Tweet

Giants fans react to Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles

Many Giants fans were sad to see Saquon Barkley sign elsewhere in free agency, especially to a division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles. Some are happy for him, while others think he got overpaid.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How does the running back market look after the Eagles land Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barjkey during Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

The running back market exploded today.

Expand Tweet

First, the Chicago Bears signed D'Andre Swift to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Then the Green Bay Packers dropped Aaron Jones and signed Josh Jacobs. The Tennessee Titans landed Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler will sign with the Washington Commanders.

Other moves made include Antonio Gibson signing with the New England Patriots, Gus Edwards signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Devin Singletary signing with the New York Giants.

It's been a crazy day with a lot of running backs signing with new teams, and it's only the first day of free agency. There are still many quality running backs on the market.

Notable free agent running backs include: Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins, A.J Dillon, and Zack Moss.